Indian cricket team’s real test will be against South Africa: Mohammad Azharuddin

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin feels upcoming home series against visiting Sri Lanka will be a challenge but the Indian cricket team’s real test will be when they tour South Africa. India host Sri Lanka for three Tests, three ODIs and T20Is before they commence the two-month long tour of South Africa. India beat Sri Lanka in all three formats when they toured earlier this year and start the home series as overwhelming favourites.

“The Sri Lanka series will be challenging but India’s real test will be against South Africa,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the inaugural Jagmohan Dalmiya Conclave in Kolkata.

India will tour South Africa for three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is in January-February next year. In Kolkata for the event, Azhar recalled his love-affair with the Eden Gardens and how it remained one ground where he only has happy memories.

“Whatever I have, when you talk of memories at the Eden, they are only happy ones. I like this ground a lot,” he said.

India commence the three-Test series against Sri Lanka on November 16 and the rubber will culminate with the final Test in Delhi starting December 2, 2017. Action then will shift to the shorter formats in three ODIs and three T20Is.

