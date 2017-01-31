India include opener Abhinav Mukund in 16-member squad for one-off Bangladesh Test

Virat Kohli will lead India in the one-off Test against Bangladesh. (Source: File) Virat Kohli will lead India in the one-off Test against Bangladesh. (Source: File)

The BCCI on Tuesday held a selection committee meet headed by MSK Prasad to select the squad for the one-off Test against Bangladesh. The committee announced 16-member Test squad, which will be led by Virat Kohli, for the Test.

As expected, the selectors did not make too many changes and the only change from the side against England is Abhinav Mukund. Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin, who were rested for the India-England T20 series, were included in the team.

Mukund has played five Tests for India in the past and has scored 211 runs in the 10 innings at an average of 21.10. In his small Test career, Mukund has only one fifty, highest score being 62. Mukund made his Test debut against West Indies at Kingston six years again on June 20 in 2011.

Mukund had scored 849 runs in 14 innings during the latest Ranji Trophy season at an average of 65.30. His runs also included four centuries and three half-centuries.

The selectors dropped Parthiv Patel from the squad. Parthiv had a successful Test comeback against England where he scored a hundred as well. Wriddhiman Saha made a comeback to the team.

Ishant Sharma was also included in squad. He was picked for the final Test against England in Chennai but was not included in the playing XI.

Mohammed Shami was not picked for the Test. He had pulled his hamstring during the third Test against England in Mohali and missed the remaining two Test in that series.

The one-off Test against Bangladesh will be played from February 9-13 in Hyderabad. This will be the first time that Bangladesh will be playing a Test match in India.

The meeting was once again a matter of big controversy when joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary was barred from convening the meeting at the last moment. Confusion prevailed as no one knew who will convene the selection meeting. Later, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri was asked to convene the meeting.

The selection meeting was initially scheduled to be held at noon but due to the confusion, it was shifted to 6 in the evening.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had appointed a new administration panel for BCCI headed by ex-CAG chairman Vinod Rai. The new panel met for the first time in Mumbai on Tuesday.

India squad: Virat Kohli (c), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Abhinav Mukund, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvenshwar Kumar, Amit Mishra

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd