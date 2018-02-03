India win U-19 World Cup 2018, first team to win it four times

Manjot Kalra scored his first half century in the final. (Cricket World Cup/Twitter) Manjot Kalra scored his first half century in the final. (Cricket World Cup/Twitter)

India U-19 side, led by Prithvi Shaw created history on Saturday when they defeated Australia U-19 by 8 wickets to clinch the ICC U-19 World Cup trophy. With the victory, India became the only country to win the trophy four times. The star of the show remained Manjot Kalra who knocked a century in the final to take India to an easy victory. With the victory in the finals, India remained the only side who remained unbeaten in the tournament.

Indian skipper Prithvi Shaw and Manjot Kalra got off to a strong start, completing yet another 50-run partnership. Shaw was dismissed by Jack Edwards for 29, as Australia tasted their first success with the ball. Kalra stitched another 50-run stand with Shubman Gill as he the left-handed batsman completed his first half century in the tournament. Shubman Gill, who has scored three fifties and a century, failed to score one on in the final after he was cleaned up by Param Uppal for 31. Manjot Kalra and Harvik Desai took the control in their hands and steered India towards the victory.

With the pitch looking like a solid surface to bat on, Australian skipper Jason Sangha elected to bat first after winning the toss at Bay Oval stadium in Mount Maunganui. Coming out to open, Jack Edwards and Max Bryant gave a strong side to their side and added 32 runs before Ishan Porel struck his first victim. He dismissed Bryant for 14, with Abhishek Sharma taking a tremendous catch. The Bengal pacer quickly struck another soon after, getting the dangerous Jack Edwards for 28 as Australia lose both their openers.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti dismissed Australian skipper Jason Sangha soon after with wicketkeeper Harvik Desai taking a decent catch. Param Uppal and Jonathan Merlo stitched a good 75-run partnership but Anukul Roy, who is the leading wicketaker for India U-19, broke the partnership dismissing Uppal for 34. Merlo went on to score his fifty but he was not supported by any other batsman on the other end. Shiva Singh took two wickets of Nathan McSweeney and Will Sutherland in quick succession late in the innings, while pacers Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti took care of the tailenders.

India bowled out Australia for 217 runs, setting them up an easy task at hand.

