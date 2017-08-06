India completely outplayed us, says Dinesh Chandimal

Sri Lanka lost to India by an innings and 53 runs in the second Test match. (Source: AP) Sri Lanka lost to India by an innings and 53 runs in the second Test match. (Source: AP)

India outclassed Sri Lanka in the second Test of the three-match series after they defeated the hosts by an innings and 53 runs. Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal accepted that India totally dominated his side in Colombo.

“We were completely outplayed. The first innings effort was disappointing and it cost us heavily. They (Indians) batted well too. Scoring 622 is huge. That put us under lot of pressure,” Chandimal said

“They got 600, but we didn’t think we would get out so cheaply. We were surprised as well because the pitch started turning more than we thought – more than it was in the first one and a half days. The reason we lost the game is because we got out for 183 in the first innings,” he added.

Sri Lanka were enforced a follow-on after they were bundled out for 183 in reply to India’s 622/9 (d). They were later bowled out for 386 in the second innings but Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis did show some resistance during the course as the two batsmen smashed individual hundreds.

“We fought hard in the second innings. It was a fine effort by both Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne. After yesterday we had some discussion and we planned how to go about things today. I still feel that everyone fought very hard but we kept losing wickets,” said the skipper.

“It was a special innings that Dimuth played. As an opener we expect that kind of innings from him, so we’re very happy he played that innings on a very tough deck like this one.”

“Of the innings that I’ve seen over the last three or four years, this innings was one of the best, both from our team and oppositions. It was an excellent innings. He always goes to the crease looking to score runs. I think that must have helped him get these 140 runs,” he added.

Talking about the execution with the bat in second innings, Chandimal revealed that they had a discussion about using sweep shots heavily.

“After the second day’s play we felt it was tough to bat on it. We tried to play straight but we couldn’t score well. Before the second innings we had a discussion and had a chat about what was the best way to score runs. Everyone agreed that the best way moving forward was by using the sweep and reverse sweep shots heavily. We executed that really well in the second innings. We fought hard,” said Chandimal.

“Jadeja is a very special bowler. That is the reason why he is ranked number one in world ranking. Credit to him for sticking to his plans. He bowled really well,” Chandimal said

Nuwan Pradeep has been ruled out of the series due to injury and the captain suggested that they haven’t taken a decision on the replacement yet.

“Yes it’s a bit disadvantage not to have Nuwan Pradeep and Suranga Lakmal. We haven’t made any decisions on selection because it was only in this match Nuwan got injured. We haven’t spoken to the selectors. We will make a plan in the future and try to execute that,” Chandimal said.

Mentioning about the time they have before the last Test, Chandimal said that they would try hard to win the third clash.

“We have four days now. We come out and try to win every match. Even over the next few days we are hoping to spend a lot of time and energy in training. If we can win even one match against a team like India, it will be a boost to the mental state of the team. They (India) are the no. 1 team,” he signed off.

