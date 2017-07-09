Cricket Advisory Committee E-mail six shortlisted candidates for India coach job: Reports

Virender Sehwag, Lalchand Rajput, Tom Moody, and Ravi Shastri are among the top contenders for the post of head coach. Virender Sehwag, Lalchand Rajput, Tom Moody, and Ravi Shastri are among the top contenders for the post of head coach.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman will meet on July 10 for the selection of head coach for the Indian cricket team. After Anil Kumble’s resignation post India’s campaign in the Champions Trophy, BCCI has been in search of the right candidate for the high-profile job.

It is learnt that, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) received 10 resumes from: Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Phil Simmons, Lalchand Rajput, Lance Klusener, Rakesh Sharma, Dodda Ganesh, Richard Pybus and Upendranath Bramhachari. And as per reports, the CAC will be interviewing six of the 10 applicants. Shastri, Sehwag, Moody, Simmons, Rajput and Pybus are the six applicants who have been E-mailed to be ready for the interview process. Shastri and Sehwag are expected to meet the members of CAC in person while Simmons, Pybus and Rajput will be interacting via video conferencing.

Rajput confirmed the development. “They (BCCI) have mailed me this morning asking to appear for the interview,” Rajput told Sportstar from London. Rajput who is currently the coach of Afghanistan is in England for his side’s match against the MCC XI. Due to the shortage of time and the short notice, the former Mumbai Ranji captain will be appearing for interview via video.

The position has been left vacant after Kumble stepped down from the role due to differences with skipper Virat Kohli. After the Kumble-Kohli saga, the CAC will have to be prudent in its choice as the new coach will be given a two- year contract which will last until 2019 World Cup.

Shastri, who has previously served as the team director, applied for the job after the cricket governing board extended the deadline for acceptance of applications till July 9. And as per the reports, former Indian cricketer, is the front runner for the job. The other notable candidate is former opener Sehwag. With least coaching experience, he has a lot to prove.

Also in the race is former Australia player, Tom Moody, who can’t be totally ruled out because of his rich credentials as International and franchise coach. Moody has been with IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2010 and was with the Sri Lanka team during the 2011 World Cup. His calm demeanour and ability to work from behind the scenes, put him ahead in the race.

