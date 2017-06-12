India coach not on agenda, BCCI SGM to discuss Lodha reforms

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary had met PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan in Dubai last month. (Source: File) BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary had met PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan in Dubai last month. (Source: File)

The BCCI will not broach the subject of India’s next cricket coach at its Special General Meeting on June 26, which is likely to be dominated by discussions on implementing the Lodha Committee reforms.

Besides implementation of the Supreme Court-appointed committee’s reforms in the BCCI and its affiliated state units, the SGM will also discuss the report on the May 29 meeting with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in Dubai.

In a letter sent to all the state associations, BCCI acting President C K Khanna said the meeting, which will take place in Mumbai, will have in its seven-point agenda the outcome of the meeting with PCB.

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary had met PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan in Dubai last month.

As far as appointing a new coach is concerned, Anil Kumble seemed all set to be retained as Khanna had written a letter to the acting secretary, urging him to defer the recruitment process till the end of the West Indies tour.

It is understood that even the high-profile Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, is in favour of retaining their longtime former India teammate.

Among other issues listed in the SGM agenda are a report on the ICC meetings, recording decisions taken by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) since January 30, bilateral tours (home and away) for this season and planning cricket activities in Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association and Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA).

The request from Assam Cricket Association (ACA) for financial assistance to complete work of their new stadium will also be discussed.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App