India coach announcement delay was with permission, says Sourav Ganguly

The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising of Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar on Monday postponed the announcement of India’s head coach after they conducted the interviews of five candidates and insisted that they would like to talk to Virat Kohli before finalising. The delay has not pleased Committee of Administrators and their chief Vinod Rai asked the Indian board to release the name of the coach on Tuesday itself.

CAC member Ganguly, while talking to ANI, said that he would like to speak to Rai as the decision was taken after the permission. “Will speak to Vinod Rai as what was decided yesterday was with permission,” Ganguly said.

The post of India’s head coach became vacant after Anil Kumble stepped down after the conclusion of Champions Trophy 2017. India travelled to West Indies without a head coach and they are likely to do the same for Sri Lanka tour later this month.

