India chipping away as Bangladesh need 356 runs on Day 5: How twitterati reacted

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took the first wicket of the day. (Source: PTI) Bhuvneshwar Kumar took the first wicket of the day. (Source: PTI)

India pulled closer to victory on day 4 of their standalone Test against Bangladesh at Hyderabad. The visitors had started the day at 322 for the loss of 6 wickets with Mehedi Hasan Miraz and skipper Mushfiqur Rahim at the crease. The two had made a seventh wicket stand that was worth more than 80 runs on Day 3 and looked to resume in the same vein.

But that partnership did not last long on Sunday and Mehedi Hasan’s was the first wicket to fall. It was a ripper of a delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and it went straight through the bat and pad to take off the stumps. Umesh Yadav, who has been in sensational form in this match, took care of Taijul Islam who came in next and Bangladesh were 339/8. But Taskin Ahmed stuck with his captain and soon, the latter got to his 11th Test century. Bangladesh were then dismissed for 388 giving India a lead of 299 runs. That swelled to 458 by the time they declared at Tea with Cheteshwar Pujara scoring an unbeaten half century.

It did not take long for India to take their first wicket of Bangladesh’s second innings. At stumps on Day 4, Bangladesh are 103/3 and need 356 runs to win with 7 wickets remaining. Mahmadullah and Shakib al Hasan are on the crease for the visitors.

Here are a few reactions to the day’s play:

Fastest to 250 Test wickets…incredible to be on top of an illustrious list. Well done, Ashwin. 😊🇮🇳 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 12 February 2017

Sakib, Mehedi Hasan and particularly Mushfiqur Rahim have inspired hope that Test be saved. B’desh showing solid resolve in 2nd innings — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 12 February 2017

Well done @ashwinravi99 on becoming the fastest ever to 250 Test wickets.#IndvBan — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 12 February 2017

The spiders are spinning a web in Hyderabad. Will be very difficult to escape. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 12 February 2017

This is the first time Bangladesh have taken a Test vs India in to the fifth day without any assistance from weather / rain.#IndvBan — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) 12 February 2017

Ravichandran Ashwin also made history by becoming the fastest ever to get to 250 Test wickets.

