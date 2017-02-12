Menu
India chipping away as Bangladesh need 356 runs on Day 5: How twitterati reacted

Bangladesh need a sensational batting performance on Day 5 to hope for a positive result from this Test.

India vs bangladesh, ind vs ban, india vs bangladesh day 4, ind vs ban day 4, mushfiqur rahim, r ashwin, ashwin, umesh yadav, cricket news, sports news Bhuvneshwar Kumar took the first wicket of the day. (Source: PTI)

India pulled closer to victory on day 4 of their standalone Test against Bangladesh at Hyderabad. The visitors had started the day at 322 for the loss of 6 wickets with Mehedi Hasan Miraz and skipper Mushfiqur Rahim at the crease. The two had made a seventh wicket stand that was worth more than 80 runs on Day 3 and looked to resume in the same vein.

But that partnership did not last long on Sunday and Mehedi Hasan’s was the first wicket to fall. It was a ripper of a delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and it went straight through the bat and pad to take off the stumps. Umesh Yadav, who has been in sensational form in this match, took care of Taijul Islam who came in next and Bangladesh were 339/8. But Taskin Ahmed stuck with his captain and soon, the latter got to his 11th Test century. Bangladesh were then dismissed for 388 giving India a lead of 299 runs. That swelled to 458 by the time they declared at Tea with Cheteshwar Pujara scoring an unbeaten half century.

It did not take long for India to take their first wicket of Bangladesh’s second innings. At stumps on Day 4, Bangladesh are 103/3 and need 356 runs to win with 7 wickets remaining. Mahmadullah and Shakib al Hasan are on the crease for the visitors.

Here are a few reactions to the day’s play: 

Ravichandran Ashwin also made history by becoming the fastest ever to get to 250 Test wickets.

He told me play with straight bat, score 17 runs, and then hit. 100 is a special milestone 