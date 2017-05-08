India Champions Trophy squad: Rishabh Pant, Suresh Raina included in five standby list

Rishabh Pant and Suresh Raina have been included on the standby list for the Champions Trophy. Rishabh Pant and Suresh Raina have been included on the standby list for the Champions Trophy.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the 15-man Indian squad, which will take part in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. The slight element of surprise was the inclusion of Manish Pandey but considering his form it is not much of a wonder. Manish Pandey made the cut above names like Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik and Shardul Thakur who have been giving consistent performances. However, all the five names have been included on the standby list for the upcoming tournament.

Chief Selector MSK Prasad said, “We discussed the names of Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik and Shardul Thakur. Each of them is on our standby list for the Champions Trophy. We are looking at sorting visas for them, and they will train at the NCA.”

Among the above players, Prasad said that Pant and Kuldeep Yadav stood a chance of making the cut. “We definitely considered the name of Kuldeep. He would have been a surprise package but whether we would have played with two spinners is a question. Since Yuvraj and Kedar can bowl spin, he narrowly missed out but has a big role to play for India in the future.”

“Rishabh Pant was also discussed, and he is a very fine player. It’s not like we don’t have youngsters in the team – we have Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, who we’ve been grooming. We are extremely pleased with Rishabh Pant and will groom him too.”, Prasad added.

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

StandBy: Suresh Raina, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Shardul Thakur.

