India Champions Trophy Squad: MS Dhoni has not had a bad day with the gloves in last 10-15 years, says MSK Prasad

As MS Dhoni was included in India’s 15-man Champions Trophy squad despite question marks over his form with the bat, BCCI chairman of selectors MSK Prasad lauded the former skipper for what he brings to the table with his glove work.

Prasad avoided answering question on MS Dhoni’s performance with the bat but opted to focus on what he offers as a wicketkeeper and as a ‘deputy’ to captain Virat Kohli. “How many of us believe this fact that MSD is still the best wicketkeeper in the world? We still believe he is still the best wicketkeeper. We are only focusing on his batting form,” he said after the team was announced.

“He is an invaluable asset to this team when it comes to crunch situations. (On) his inputs, he has got one of the best brains and he is the best person to guide Virat. Not many people realise that in the last 10 to 15 years that he has been playing for the country, he has never had a bad day with the wicketkeeping gloves. We (the country) always treat him more like a batsman, but the phenomenal stuff that he does behind the wickets… not many people appreciate it,” he added.

When questioned whether Dhoni’s batting form was considered in the selection process, Prasad said, “According to me, he is still the best wicketkeeper in the world.”

The team combination is not yet certain so Dhoni’s batting order is not clear. “That is up to the combination and let the team management decide that,” he concluded.

