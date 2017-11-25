India can wrap up 2nd Test in four days, says Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag said that teams need time to prepare for away series. (Source: File) Virender Sehwag said that teams need time to prepare for away series. (Source: File)

Virender Sehwag has backed India to wrap up the second Test against Sri Lanka within four days. “I feel that India will wrap up the second Test match against Sri Lanka in four days,” he said in chat show for India TV.

India have had a good start to the second Test, managing to dismiss Sri Lanka for a total of 205. Ravichandran Ashwin took four wickets while Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma chipped in with three wickets each. Captain Virat Kohli had said before the match that he and the team management had demanded green tops so as to prepare for the upcoming tour of South Africa in the face of what he described as a “cramped schedule.” Kohli also said that the issue of the team not having time to prepare for crucial away series should be looked into.

Sehwag also backed Kohli’s claim. “Kohli was right to point out that the team hasn’t got enough time to prepare for the South Africa tour,” said the former batsman, “They will have two practice matches but if it rains there, their three-day practice match preparation will also go for a toss. If we get there two weeks before the series, the players can familiarise themselves with the wicket and have a few practice sessions to prepare themselves. This is poor planning by the Board, if the Sri Lanka series had to happen, they could have made it shorter for Team India to prepare themselves for the Proteas tour.”

“As an international player, the players have to adapt to the condition no matter what the situation is,” said Sehwag, “Some wickets will be different to what team India normally play on as there is a lot of bounce on the pitch in South Africa. Even if we win or lose, the intent of the player should be positive and to give their all on the field. If the players are used to compliments, they should get used to criticism as well”

