India BPXI vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Warm-up Day 2: Indians behind by 411 runs against Sri Lanka

India BPXI vs Sri Lanka Live Score warm-up game Day 2: Sri Lanka declare at 411/6.

Sri Lanka dominated the first day’s play against India Board President’s XI declaring their first innings at 411 for the loss of six wickets. The visiting batsmen scored runs at will against the Indian side. Sadeera Samarawickrama made his case for selection before first Test with a 74-run innings off 77 balls. Niroshan Dickwella was also in fine form and scored 73 runs for his team. The BPXI batsmen will have a tough task in hand when they come out to bat on day two of this two-day warm-up game. Taking a lead will be on their minds. Catch the Live Cricket Score of India BPXI vs Sri Lanka warm-up game here.

India BPXI vs Sri Lanka Live Score warm-up game Day 2

0900 am: Welcome to the coverage of second day’s play of the warm-up game between India Board President’s XI and Sri Lanka from Kolkata. Sri Lanka enjoyed a dominating day on the field on Saturday and will like to do it again.

