India BPXI suffer 103-run loss in tour game against Australia

India BPXI vs Australia: Steve Smith scored a half-century for Australia. (Source: PTI) India BPXI vs Australia: Steve Smith scored a half-century for Australia. (Source: PTI)

Australia thrashed Board President’s XI by 103 runs in the lone practice match ahead of the limited-overs series against India, in Chennai on Tuesday. Electing to bat, Australia posted a formidable 347 for seven score before bowling out Board President’s XI for 244 in 48.2 overs.

Brief scores: Australia XI: 347/7 in 50 overs (Marcus Stoinis 76, David Warner 64, Steve Smith 55, Travis Head 65, Matthew Wade 45, M S Washington Sundar 2 for 23).

Board President’s XI: 244 all out in 48.2 overs (Sreevats Goswami 43, Mayank Agarwal 42; Aston Agar 4/44).

