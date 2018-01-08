India bowlers second to none in Cape Town

Jasprit Bumrah returned with impressive figures of 3/39 on the fourth day of the first test between South Africa and India at Newlands Stadium. (Source: AP) Jasprit Bumrah returned with impressive figures of 3/39 on the fourth day of the first test between South Africa and India at Newlands Stadium. (Source: AP)

Since the beginning of the Freedom series between India and South Africa, it was pointed out that if India were to record a win in the rainbow nation then the onus will always be on the Indian pace battery to pick up 20 wickets and put their team in a strong position. Monday morning was always going to be a stern Test of will and character for the Indian attack comprising of Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and debutant Jasprit Bumrah. And in conditions suitable for seam bowling, the Indian fast bowlers answered in a wonderful manner as they demolished the Proteas batting unit and reduced South Africa from 65/2 to 97/7 in a matter of a dozen overs. The collapse at Cape Town was a reminder of how potent the current Indian attack is, given ideal conditions to bowl in.

With the pitch being covered throughout Sunday (due to heavy rain), there was moisture in the pitch and movement was on offer from ball one. Led by Shami, the Indian seamers stuck to a disciplined line and lengths to trouble the hosts’ batsmen. Shami, in particular, hit the deck hard and generated steep bounce to bag the wickets of Hashim Amla, Kagiso Rabada, and Vernon Philander and end up with figures of 3/28.

After a lackluster outing in the first innings, young Jasprit Bumrah showed a mature head as he adapted to conditions and bowled a troublesome line. His patience was rewarded when picked up the important wicket of Faf du Plessis with a brute of a delivery which reaffirmed his ability as a quick learner and a smart bowler. A few deliveries later he also sent back Quinton de Kock with a delivery that jagged back in sharply. Later on, he also dismissed AB de Villiers with a rising delivery to return with impressive figures of 3/39.

As the ball was skidding and moving around sharply, Kohli’s men stuck to their plan and wiped out the tail without conceding too many runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar dished out a couple of unplayable bouncers and was the one who cleaned up the tail without much damage (unlike the first innings) as South Africa ended their second innings for 130, setting India a target of 208. However, with life still remaining in the pitch chasing a small total will be anything but tricky.

