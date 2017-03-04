Menu
India bowled out for 189 on Day 1 of second Test against Australia: Twitterati reacts to hosts’ poor batting

Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test: En-route to his tally of eight wickets in the innings, Nathan Lyon became the leading wicket taker for Australia against India with 58 wickets.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: March 4, 2017 5:11 pm
Bengaluru : Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates with teammates after taking eight wickets during the first day of the second test match against India at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. PTI Photo by Shailendra Bhojak (PTI3_4_2017_000149A) Australia’s Nathan Lyon celebrates with teammates after taking eight wickets during the first day of the second test match against India. (Source: PTI)

On day one of the second Test at Bengaluru, it was Australia who bowled really well to take the upper hand against India. The star of the show was none other than Nathan Lyon who bagged 8/50 and put Australia in complete control. Having picked up the crucial wickets of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, Lyon caused a huge dent in progress of the Indian scorecard and it finally folded for 189.

However, this is the second time that the Indian innings was wrapped up below 200 in the Test series. The famed India order’s batting collapse, has sent shockwaves across the cricketing fraternity and fans. Here is how they reacted on twitter.

29-year-old Nathan Lyon, who was the wrecker-in-chief for Australia, en-route to his tally of eight wickets in the innings, became the leading wicket taker for Australia against India with 55 wickets. He overtook Brett Lee (53) and Richie Benaud(52). His figures (8/50) are also the sixth best by any Australian bowler.

Nathan Lyon is also the fifth visiting spinner to take a fifer in Bangalore & on all the previous instances the visitors went on to win the Test

