India bowl out Thailand for 55, win by nine wickets in ICC Women’s World Cup qualifiers

India shot out Thailand for a paltry 55 before cantering to a nine wicket-win in their second match of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Colombo on Wednesday.

The match turned out be to a lopsided affair with India bowling out Thailand in 29.1 overs before jogging to the finishing line in 12.4 overs with Thirush Kamini and Veda Krishnamurty staying unbeaten on 24 and 17 respectively.

Star player Harmanpreet Kaur was the only player to be dismissed in the Indian innings.

It was a collective effort from the Indians bowlers with Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad sharing two wickets apiece. The leading wicket-taker was Mansi Joshi, who ended with figures of three wickets of four runs in five overs.

There was no way back for the Thai squad which was in dire straits at six for 20 after opting to bat first at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground.

It was a second straight win for India after they thrashed Sri Lanka by 114 runs on Tuesday. India play their next game against Ireland on Friday.

Brief scores: Thaliand 55 all out in 29.1 overs. India 59/1 in 12.4 overs (Thirush Kamini 24, Veda Krishnamurthy 17 not out).