India Blue vs India Red Duleep Trophy match ends in a draw

Hanuma Vihari and Deepak Hooda slammed a century each as the Duleep Trophy match between India Blue and India Red ended in a draw on the fourth and final day here today.

Opener Vihari (105 from 227 balls; 15×4) and Hooda (133 from 174 balls; 14×4, 3×6) stitched 131 runs for the fourth wicket to help India Blue score 444 all out and take a 61-run first innings lead.

India Red leg-spinner Karn Sharma grabbed five wickets for 94 runs while Basil Thampi and Vijay Gohil took two wickets apiece at the Green Park here.

Vihari, who began the final day on his individual score of 88 at team total of 232 for 3, added another 17 runs before he became the fourth India Blue batsman out.

Hooda, on the other hand, added 96 runs today after starting the day at 37.

India Red had scored 383 all out in their first innings after electing to bat.

In their second innings, India Red scored 133 for 5 in 35 overs before the match was declared drawn.

Rishabh Pant was run out for 46 (off 23 balls; 7×4, 2×6).

Brief Scores: India Red: 383 & 133/5 in 35 overs.

India Blue: 232/3 (Hanuma Vihari 105, Deepak Hooda 133; Karn Sharma 5/94).

