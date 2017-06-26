India set record for most 300-plus totals in ODI cricket

India have emerged with one of the most prolific batting line ups in the world in recent years. (Source: AP) India have emerged with one of the most prolific batting line ups in the world in recent years. (Source: AP)

India on, Sunday, became the team to score the most 300-plus totals in One Day International Cricket. India did so when they scored a total of 310 for the loss of five wickets in the second ODI against West Indies. It was the 96th time that India crossed the 300-run mark, surpassing Australia’s 95.

India went on to win the match by 105 runs, the highest winning margin they have ever enjoyed against West Indies in the Carribeans. The start was delayed due to rain and they had only 43 overs to bat. Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan got India off to a flier batting first. The two put up an opening partnership of 114 runs. Dhawan has only picked up from where he left off in the Champions Trophy where he was the highest run-scorer and won the golden bat. Although it is Rohit Sharma who normally opens the innings with him, Ajinkya Rahane has taken up the role in the latter’s absence and has perfectly filled the boots. Even after Dhawan was dismissed, Rahane carried on with captain Virat Kohli and scored his third ODI century. He was dismissed shortly thereafter, scoring 103 off 104 balls.

Virat Kohli then pushed India on. He took his time to settle in but once he did, it looked like West Indies might not be able to stop him. in an innings that included four fours and as many sixes, Kohli scored 87 off 66 balls and looked to be on his way to a 28th ODI century. But it was not to be and he was dismissed by young Alzarri Joseph.

West Indies never looked like they were equipped to chase down the total. They lost their first two wickets before three overs were bowled and it was only Shai Hope who kept their challenge alive. Once he was out, West Indies were only looking at batting out the 43 overs rather than trying to win the match.

