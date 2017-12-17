India beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets, win eighth consecutive ODI series

Shikhar Dhawan scored his 12th ODI century for India. (BCCI Photo) Shikhar Dhawan scored his 12th ODI century for India. (BCCI Photo)

With a thumping 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI in Visakhapatnam, India sealed yet another series win to end 2017 without losing a single ODI bilateral series. Shikhar Dhawan was the star of the show as he slammed his 12th hundred in one-day internationals to guide his side to a comfortable victory. Chasing a tricky target of 216, the home team lost their skipper early but a fine 135-run stand between young Shreyas Iyer and the experienced Shikhar Dhawan saw the men in blue romp home comfortably.

READ: We responded under pressure and that is hallmark of this team, says Rohit Sharma

Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and put Sri Lanka into bat. The visitors got off to a fine start, courtesy of a breezy 95 by Upul Tharanga and a composed 42 by Sadeera Samarawickrama. However, the introduction of the spin twins, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, saw the Islanders lose their momentum mid-way into their innings. The impact created by the duo can be gauged from the fact that at one point the Lankans were cruising at 135/1 (in the 22nd over) but were reduced to 197/6 (in the 36th over). Both the spinners varied their pace and bowled slower through the air as batsmen found it difficult to read their variations. Ultimately the Sri Lankan innings folded for a paltry 215 as the Indian bowlers ran through the lower-order.

India won the series 2-1. (Source: AP) India won the series 2-1. (Source: AP)

However, chasing smaller totals can be quite awkward at times and India had a minor hiccup when they lost skipper Rohit Sharma early for just 7 runs. But from there on Iyer and Dhawan steadied the ship to take India to safety. After a slow start to their partnership, the two batsmen took the attack to the Lankan bowlers. Dhawan, in particular, was severe in his assault when he smashed 17 runs in one over off Asela Gunaratne.

That’s it and that’s a wrap. #TeamIndia do it in style and win the series 2-1 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/ftYwFqSNYQ — BCCI (@BCCI) 17 December 2017

But the inexperience of Iyer came to the forefront when he threw his wicket away while batting on 65. Dinesh Karthik and Dhawan then joined forces to avoid any further damage. As India edged closer towards their target the crowd in Vizag kept chanting for MS Dhoni to come out and wield his willow. However, Dhoni’s services were not required as Karthik hit a boundary in the 33rd over and take India to victory with more than 16 overs to spare. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India won the series by a margin of 2-1 and registered their sixth series win of this year.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd