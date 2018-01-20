India beat Pakistan, win second consecutive Blind Cricket World Cup

India reached the title with eight balls to spare. (Source: Twitter) India reached the title with eight balls to spare. (Source: Twitter)

India beat Pakistan by two wickets to win the Blind Cricket World Cup 2018 on Saturday. India were asked to chase a target of 308 in their allotted 50 overs in Sharjah and got there with eight balls to spare. It is India’s second consecutive title, having beaten Pakistan to lift the trophy in 2014.

Pakistan, batting first in Sharjah, scored 308 runs with Badar Munir scoring 57 and Riasat Khan adding 48 runs. Captain Nisar Ali made 47. India faltered in their chase in the final stages of their innings as Pakistan claimed three consecutive wickets. It looked like that may be enough for them to seal the title from their arch-rivals. But, a wide delivery rolled on to the boundary and swerved the pendulum India’s way. India’s tally of two World Cup titles draws them level with Pakistan. They also finish the tournament unbeaten.

Moments of tear and joy. This is what defines a sportsman!!#worldchampions #TheOtherMenInBlue #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/d8iCUBeOxr — Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) (@blind_cricket) 20 January 2018

India had earlier beaten Pakistan on January 13 in their group stage meeting. En route to the final, India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the semi-final while Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 156 runs.

