India beat Pakistan to win T20 Blind World Cup: Twitterati stands up and applauds

India blind cricket team beat Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup for a second straight title win.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: February 12, 2017 4:24 pm
Led by Prakasha Jayaramaiah’s unbeaten 99 run knock and able support from Ajay Kumar Reddy (43) at the top, India successfully won the T20 Blind World Cup at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. This is the second T20 World Cup for the blind and India has hosted and won both (the previous was played in 2012).

Chasing 198 runs for the win after Pakistan had batted first and put together 197/9 in the opening innings, India had no problem in cruising to victory with 14 balls to spare as a boundary sealed the deal.

For India, there were runs from the opening duo who put together over a 100 runs and then also there was no relenting with Ketan Patel, retired hurt at 26, and Dunna Venkatesh staying unbeaten at the end.

During the course of the tournament, both teams had played nine games with India winning eight and Pakistan winning all nine. The only blip for India – Pakistan. But on Sunday, the hosts made amends when it mattered most to cruise past the big target in a commanding show.

For Pakistan, Badar Munir top-scored with 57 from 37 balls hitting eight fours and one six. While Ketan Patel and Jaffar Iqbal picked up two wickets each for India in the bowling department.

Here is how Twitterati applauded India’s heroic effort for the win:

With the win, India have successfully exacted revenge for the only loss in the tournament and how well they’ve done it. Well done to Team India!

