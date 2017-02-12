India beat Pakistan to win T20 Blind World Cup: Twitterati stands up and applauds

India blind cricket team thumped Pakistan by nine wickets in the final. (Source: Twitter) India blind cricket team thumped Pakistan by nine wickets in the final. (Source: Twitter)

Led by Prakasha Jayaramaiah’s unbeaten 99 run knock and able support from Ajay Kumar Reddy (43) at the top, India successfully won the T20 Blind World Cup at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. This is the second T20 World Cup for the blind and India has hosted and won both (the previous was played in 2012).

Chasing 198 runs for the win after Pakistan had batted first and put together 197/9 in the opening innings, India had no problem in cruising to victory with 14 balls to spare as a boundary sealed the deal.

For India, there were runs from the opening duo who put together over a 100 runs and then also there was no relenting with Ketan Patel, retired hurt at 26, and Dunna Venkatesh staying unbeaten at the end.

During the course of the tournament, both teams had played nine games with India winning eight and Pakistan winning all nine. The only blip for India – Pakistan. But on Sunday, the hosts made amends when it mattered most to cruise past the big target in a commanding show.

For Pakistan, Badar Munir top-scored with 57 from 37 balls hitting eight fours and one six. While Ketan Patel and Jaffar Iqbal picked up two wickets each for India in the bowling department.

Here is how Twitterati applauded India’s heroic effort for the win:

Just heard India won the T20 Cricket World Cup. Couldn’t watch the match. How awesome & inspiring is that. Boys I want to meet u & hug u — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 12 February 2017

India vs Pakistan WT20 Finals: 2007: India beat Pakistan 2012: India beat Pakistan* 2017: India beat Pakistan* * Visually Impaired T20 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) 12 February 2017

#indvsPak blind cricket!!! India made a history by winning it!!! Great to see Indian blind cricket at its peak! — Sanjay Prabhu Katgal (@KatgalPrabhu) 12 February 2017

India win Blind Twenty 20 World Cup, beating Pakistan in the final. — JK News Channel (@JKNChannel) 12 February 2017

2012, First T20 World Cup for Blind Champions: India

2017, Second T20 World Cup for Blind Champions: India pic.twitter.com/IpolsC7vvl — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) 12 February 2017

IND beat PAK by 9 wickets in the #BlindWorldT20 final and retain the World Cup! Congratulations @blind_cricket on making the nation proud! — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) 12 February 2017

With the win, India have successfully exacted revenge for the only loss in the tournament and how well they’ve done it. Well done to Team India!

