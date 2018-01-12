Supreme Crisis

India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Blind Cricket World Cup

Defending champions India defeated Pakistan beat seven wickets in the Blind Cricket World Cup in Dubai on Friday.

By: PTI | Published: January 12, 2018 8:18 pm
India vs Pakistan, India beat Pakistan, Blind Cricket World Cup, Blind Cricket World Cup schedule, Blind Cricket World Cup result, sports news, cricket, Indian Express India comfortably chased down the target in 34.5 overs. (Source: CABI)
Top News

Defending champions India defeated Pakistan beat seven wickets in the Blind Cricket World Cup in Dubai on Friday.

Sent into bat, Pakistan notched up 282 for eight wickets in the stipulated 40 overs. For Pakistan Md. Jamil (B3 – blind level 3) and captain Nisar Ali (B3) added 137 runs for the third wicket. Nisar Ali was bowled by Ajay Reddy for 63, while Jaimil remained not out on 94.

In reply, India comfortably chased down the target in 34.5 overs. Haryana’s Deepak Malik (B3) top-scored with an unbeaten 79 off 71 balls, striking eight boundaries, while Venkatesh (64 off 55 balls) and skipper Ajay Reddy (47 off 34) shared 106 runs for the fourth wicket.

Pakistan came into the game on the back of two victories over Bangladesh and Nepal

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

It's either Asian Games or US Open 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table