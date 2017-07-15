India beat New Zealand by 186 runs, qualify for ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 semi-final

India qualified for the World Cup semis for the first time since 2010. (Source: Reuters) India qualified for the World Cup semis for the first time since 2010. (Source: Reuters)

She had not played a single match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 but once she got it, she grabbed it with both hands. Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked up her first five-wicket haul in one-day internationals and her effort against New Zealand at Derby helped India bowl out the opponents for just 79 runs. The win ensured India qualify for the semi-final for the first time since 2010.

This was after India posted a competitive total of 265 for the loss of seven wickets. This was because of a century from Mithali Raj and a 45-ball 70-run innings from Veda Krishnamurthy in the death overs. Harmanpreet Kaur also contributed with a half-century and shared a century stand with her captain for the third wicket.

When the 30th over finished in the Indian innings, they were at 116 for the loss of two wickets. Though they had wickets in hand, the run-rate was painstakingly slow. Raj and Kaur were batting together and slowly moving the scorecard. Both brought up their half-centuries but Kaur fell just after which brought Krishnamurthy to the crease.

She played a stunning knock of 70 runs from 45 balls before being dismissed on the penultimate ball of the innings. Her innings, combined with Raj’s sixth ODI century, took India to 266/7, which was more than a competitive total at the slow surface of Derby.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd