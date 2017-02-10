India beat Ireland to book Super six berth in World Cup qualifiers

Having scored a challenging 250 for two, India bundled out Ireland for a meager 125 in 49.1 overs. Having scored a challenging 250 for two, India bundled out Ireland for a meager 125 in 49.1 overs.

India scored a comprehensive 125-run victory over Ireland to post their third consecutive win in Group A and sealed a placed in the Super Six stage of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Colombo on Friday.

Having scored a challenging 250 for two, India bundled out Ireland for a meager 125 in 49.1 overs.

India opener Thirush Kamini struck a career-best 113 not out with the help of 11 boundaries and four sixes as she figured prominently in a 174-run opening stand with Deepti Sharma (89), who notched up her second half-century of the tournament.

The left-handed pair batted close to 40 overs in what was India’s first opening century-stand in ODIs in close to four years.

Ireland, which had lost to Sri Lanka earlier in the league, faltered in their run chase with India leg-spinner Poonam Yadav finishing with impressive figures of three for 30.

Gaby Lewis (33) and Isobel Joyce (31) could only prolong the inevitable in sultry weather.

The Indian eves, who lead the Group A standings, previously defeated Sri Lanka and Thailand. They are scheduled to play Zimbabwe on February 13.

“Getting a hundred for India is always special. It was really satisfying to get runs today when the team required a good opening partnership. The ball was not coming on to the bat later in the innings, so getting runs was not easy. I’d gone into the match aiming to get runs at a fair pace and succeeded in that,” Kamini said.

In another Group A match, Zimbabwe registered their first win, beating Thailand by 36 runs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan scored a huge 236-run win over Papua New Guinea, while Bangladesh defeated Scotland by seven wickets.

South Africa, which did not have a match today, have also won two games from a match less and are the favourites from Group B.

Brief Scores:

India: 250 for 2 in 50 overs (Thirush Kamini 113 not out, Deepti Sharma 89).

Ireland: 125 all out in 49.1 overs (Gaby Lewis 33, Isobel Joyce 31; Poonam Yadav 3/30, Shikha Pandey 2/11, Devika Vaidya 2/11).