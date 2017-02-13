India vs Bangladesh Test 2017: India beat Bangladesh by 208 runs, continue home domination in Tests

India spinners shared eight wickets to help India win by 208 runs. (Source: AP) India spinners shared eight wickets to help India win by 208 runs. (Source: AP)

India completed a convincing win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test played in Hyderabad after bowling out the visitors for 279 in the second innings. The win continued India’s winning run in the home season that has seen them win six consecutive series since the first against Sri Lanka in 2015.

The spin duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were once again the stars for India in the bowling department alongwith pace bowler Ishant Sharma who picked up two wickets in quick succession to open up Bangladesh’s tail.

Ashwin and Jadeja picked up four wickets each as Bangladesh were bowled out for 250 in their second innings and falling short of the target by 209 runs. Jadeja in particular was devastating to Bangladesh getting the ball to turn and bounce off the rough on the fifth day pitch in Hyderabad.

But Bangladesh did not go down without a fight. Mahmudullah kept their hopes alive before Lunch but he fell after making 64 runs after the resumption of play.

The wickets of Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al-Hasan proved to be important turning points for India. (Source: AP) The wickets of Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al-Hasan proved to be important turning points for India. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh were 202 for 5 at Lunch and needed 257 runs for a win in Hyderabad. At stumps on day four, India had Bangladesh at 103 for 3 from 35 overs after having set a target of 459.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah were the two overnight batsmen for Bangladesh and India began the day with Jadeja bowling the first over. Umesh Yadav shared the attack from the other end. Jadeja exploited the rough on the pitch.

In the fourth over of the day, a good-length delivery from Jadeja kicked off the rough and hit Shakib’s gloves and ricocheted off his thigh for a simple catch to Cheteshwar Pujara at short-leg.

Skipper Skipper Virat Kohli praised Ishant Sharma for his spell in the second innings. (Source: AP)

India brought Ashwin late into the attack but he wasted no time in picking up a wicket. Fourth ball into the his first over, Ashwin got the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim, who had tried four attacking shots on the first four balls.

Mushfiqur, who had shared a 56-run stand till then with Mahmudullah, mistimed a shot and threw away his wicket with a soft catch to Jadeja at mid-off. That was Ashwin’s third wicket of the second innings. Mehedi Hasan Miraz, who scored his maiden Test half century in Bangladesh’s first innings was next to go for Bangladesh. India had to wait for nearly 15 overs to get his scalp. After that, it was only a matter of time before Bangladesh were bundled out for 250 all out. Taijul Islam became the fourth batsman to fall to Ravindra Jadeja. Ashwin ended the proceedings with his own fourth scalp.

