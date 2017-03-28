India beat Australia by 8 wickets, win series 2-1 to reclaim Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Ajinkya Rahane led India to an eight wicket win over Australia. (Source: AP) Ajinkya Rahane led India to an eight wicket win over Australia. (Source: AP)

India needed only 18 overs on day four to complete a seven-wicket win over Australia in the fourth and final Test of the series, which also helped India win the series 2-1 on Tuesday. Chasing a target of 106 runs, India reached there inside the first session on day four and with seven wickets in hand to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

KL Rahul was the backbone of the Indian innings as he steered his team to win with an unbeaten half-century, his sixth of the series. In his unbeaten innings of 52, Rahul hit nine boundaries and with Ajinkya Rahane, he ended any hopes for Australia.

Rahane too played an important innings for India as he conter-attacked Australian bowlers after two wickets fell in quick succession. He was unbeaten on 38 runs which he scored off only 27 balls. Rahane’s innings consisted of four fours and two sixes.

Resuming the day at 19 for no loss, India were quick to accumulate runs in the morning with Rahul showing some beautiful cover drives. He shared a 46-run opening stand with Murali Vijay.

