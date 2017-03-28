Menu
India vs Australia: India claim series after win in Dharamsala; twitteratti reacts

KL Rahul and Murali Vijay put up an opening partnership of 46 runs on the board.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 28, 2017 12:17 pm
India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus, Aus vs Ind, Australia India, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express Ajinya Rahane-led India beat Australia in the final Test in Dharamsala by 8 wickets. (Source: AP)

Hosts India bagged yet another Test series win when they beat Australia by 8 wickets in Dharamsala on the fourth day of the fourth and final Test match. Chasing a target of 106 runs in the second innings, India began the proceedings in a decent fashion.

KL Rahul and Murali Vijay put up an opening partnership of 46 runs on the board. Though, Rahul looked pretty confident with his stroke making, Vijay seemed to face some troubles against the fast bowlers on the Tuesday morning. The right-hander was eventually sent back to the pavilion by Pat Cummins when a length delivery from the fast bowler kissed the outside edge of Vijay’s bat to give Matthew Wade a sitter behind the stumps.

India then lost another wicket in the form Cheteshwar Pujara who had a mix up with Rahul in the middle. Pujara defended the ball and called for a run but a yes-no call scalped the Saurashtra batsman’s wicket after Glenn Maxwell showed his accuracy with the throw from the covers o dismantle the stumps at the running end.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane then took on Cummins in one over to smash two consecutive maximums, one over deep-mid wicket boundary after pulling a short delivery from the fast bowler and then gave himself room to smash another over covers. Rahane remained unbeaten at 38 while KL Rahul notched another Test fifty and scored 51*. Here’s how Twitter reacted after India’s series win.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

India in the end claimed a convincing win after Rahul smashed the winning runs for the hosts at the HPCA stadium in this final encounter.

