India vs Australia: India claim series after win in Dharamsala; twitteratti reacts

Ajinya Rahane-led India beat Australia in the final Test in Dharamsala by 8 wickets. (Source: AP) Ajinya Rahane-led India beat Australia in the final Test in Dharamsala by 8 wickets. (Source: AP)

Hosts India bagged yet another Test series win when they beat Australia by 8 wickets in Dharamsala on the fourth day of the fourth and final Test match. Chasing a target of 106 runs in the second innings, India began the proceedings in a decent fashion.

KL Rahul and Murali Vijay put up an opening partnership of 46 runs on the board. Though, Rahul looked pretty confident with his stroke making, Vijay seemed to face some troubles against the fast bowlers on the Tuesday morning. The right-hander was eventually sent back to the pavilion by Pat Cummins when a length delivery from the fast bowler kissed the outside edge of Vijay’s bat to give Matthew Wade a sitter behind the stumps.

India then lost another wicket in the form Cheteshwar Pujara who had a mix up with Rahul in the middle. Pujara defended the ball and called for a run but a yes-no call scalped the Saurashtra batsman’s wicket after Glenn Maxwell showed his accuracy with the throw from the covers o dismantle the stumps at the running end.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane then took on Cummins in one over to smash two consecutive maximums, one over deep-mid wicket boundary after pulling a short delivery from the fast bowler and then gave himself room to smash another over covers. Rahane remained unbeaten at 38 while KL Rahul notched another Test fifty and scored 51*. Here’s how Twitter reacted after India’s series win.

Hazlewood bowling testing, masterly spell… — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 28 March 2017

This is what twitter is all about! #gold http://t.co/iPb3bueNJC — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) 28 March 2017

The home season comes to an end and it’s time for #ViruGhareluAwards

Pujara- Inverter

Jadeja-TulluPump

Stabilizer- L Rahul

Smith- Tubelight pic.twitter.com/glwId31Znc — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 28 March 2017

It’s evident that Rahul and Rahane are keen to eat lunch on the flight 🏆✈️ #IndvAus — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) 28 March 2017

India have batted on all 4 days of this test now. Another testimony of how good our bowlers have been. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 28 March 2017

Fantastic intent from Rahul and Rahane. Now that is how you chase a low total. — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) 28 March 2017

Massive for India..coming from behind without any contribution from Virat… Aussies short even after a mountain of runs from Smith #Indvaus — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) 28 March 2017

Sensational Victory for India, It has been a Great Season for the Number One Test Side. Congratulations @imVkohli , @anilkumble1074 @BCCI — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) 28 March 2017

Congratulations India. It’s been a wonderful series. Aussies have played some very good cricket also. 🇮🇳 just to good in this final Test. 🏏 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) 28 March 2017

Great character shown by this Indian team especially after losing the first test 👏👏 well deserve series win @BCCI #INDvAUS #TeamIndia — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 28 March 2017

Lost 4 tosses vs England, won four Tests…lost three tosses vs Australia, won the series 2-1. Play well to make the toss irrelevant. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 28 March 2017

Eventually though, the better team won the series and everyone will agree with that. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 28 March 2017

Finally an absorbing Test series laid 2 rest-if only ’twas sans all ugly verbal barbs frm both camps!Don’t think ICC cn remain dumb fr long! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) 28 March 2017

Very proud of our lads in India- they fought very hard.

Well done to India on their win.

Great test series.#INDvAUS — Jason Gillespie (@dizzy259) 28 March 2017

The most gripping series I’ve watched for a long time! Credit to both teams, India too strong when it counted! Bring on the next 1 #IndvAus — Michael Slater (@mj_slats) 28 March 2017

Well done #TeamIndia! Great win. Congratulations on the series win! #IndvAus — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 28 March 2017

Congrats to India on a wonderful series win, it was a great series to watch. Well done to the Inexpierienced Aussies too who fought hard ! ✔ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) 28 March 2017

… and Rahul the 5th player to make 6 50+ scores without a century in a Test series (after Hunte, Border, Atherton and Rogers). — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) 28 March 2017

Brilliantly competitive series..Congratulations to the Indian cricket team on a terrific series win! #INDvAUS — Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) 28 March 2017

Great test series, congrats India, well fought Australia. #IndvAus — Shaun Tait (@shaun_tait32) 28 March 2017

India in the end claimed a convincing win after Rahul smashed the winning runs for the hosts at the HPCA stadium in this final encounter.

