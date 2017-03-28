Ravindra Jadeja and I have been hand in glove all season, says R Ashwin

R Ashwin picked a total of 82 wickets in this Test season. (Source: PTI) R Ashwin picked a total of 82 wickets in this Test season. (Source: PTI)

India bagged yet another series win in this Test season when they beat Australia by 8 wickets in Dharamsala in the fourth and final match of the four-match series. The duo of KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane stepped in for the hosts to take the game away from Australia while chasing a target of 106 runs in the second innings.

While Rahul and Rahane cruised to the win, it was the performance from the bowlers on day three that made the key difference during the course of the match. After India took a lead of 32 runs in the first innings, the Indian bowlers Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar chipped in with superb spell of fast bowling in the start of the Australia’s second innings and peppered them with rigorous short deliveries, eventually reducing them to 31/3.

India quick-bowler Umesh Yadav revealed about his plans and what was going through his mind while bowling that spell of the third day of this Test match.

“I just told myself this is the last Test of the season and I have to show what I have got,” said Umesh and added “Knowing this is the last game, I just gave it my all. Just trying hard to do something special for the team. Special for me too. This kind of spells come rarely. I am thankful to Sanjay Bangar. He keeps telling me these are my strong points, and asks me to keep bowling there”, he added.

R Aswhin too hailed Umesh’s performance when he ripped apart the Aussie batting line up. “Yesterday was really special. The game in balance, and Umesh blasting them away,” says R Ashwin. The offie later added the importance of how his bowling partnership with Ravindra Jadeja has been fruitful for the team as well as for his own performance.

“I have been battling injuries this series, thanks to the physio and the support staff to get me up. Jaddu and I have been hand in glove all season. When we bowl in tandem, it has been great. Credit needs to be given to Jaddu, he gives me the cushion to try different things”, he said.

