India win series against Australia, celebrate in style; watch video

KL Rahul remained unbeaten at 51 in second innings. (Source: Reuters) KL Rahul remained unbeaten at 51 in second innings. (Source: Reuters)

India ended their incredible home season with a 2-1 series win over Australia. Chasing a modest total, India gunned down the target in the first session and lost only two wickets in the process. KL Rahul hit a brisk fifty and was ably supported by a very positive Ajinkya Rahane.

The day didn’t get off to an ideal start as Murali Vijay was scalped early by Pat Cummins. It didn’t improve from there as a mix-up between Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahul resulted in the former’s dismissal. Skipper Rahane however had other ideas and signalled intent right from the start of his innings. Rahul remained unbeaten at 51 at the end of the innings while skipper Rahane scored 38*. The two right-handers ensured there were no more casualties and ensured India register a thumping win.

Earlier, on day three the Indian bowlers went through the Australian batting line up to wrap up their second innings for a total of 137 runs. Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar came up with scintillating spell of fast bowling when they troubled the visitors with shot deliveries. Umesh Yadav, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja later picked three wickets apiece during the course.

Jadeja, adjudged the man of the match and man of the series, was pick of the players for the hosts. He was effective with both bat and ball and played a crucial role for the side during pressure situations.

