India batsmen apply final touches ahead of opening Test against Sri Lanka, watch videos

India begin the three-Test series against Sri Lanka at Galle on Wednesday. The two teams will also lock horns in five-ODI and one-off T20I series after the Test rubber. Here's what the Virat Kohli-led unit did in the nets ahead of their opener.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:July 25, 2017 8:08 pm
BCCI, India vs Sri Lanka Test series, Ind vs SL, Abhinav Mukund Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, two key performers in limited overs, would look to do more of the same in the whites. (Source: BCCI Twitter)
After a successful 2016-17 home season in Tests, Indian Cricket team is looking all set to continue with their their good run in Sri Lanka, when they start their campaign on July 26 at Galle. India clinched back to back four Test series at home, thrashing New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia under Virat Kohli’s captaincy.

Ahead of the first Test, India are preparing hard and openers Abhinav Mukund and Shikhar Dhawan were seen working hard in the nets. Rohit Sharma was also spotted spending some time and the right-hander would hope to get a chance sometime in the series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a few practice session videos on their Twitter account regarding Team India’s net practice ahead of Wednesday’s match against Sri Lanka.

In the first video, Rohit Sharma can be seen practising his trademark shots including cover drive and pull. The second video includes opener Abhinav Mukund sweating it out with some defensive shots. The third one was a slow motion video showing Shikhar Dhawan’s cover drive.

India opener KL Rahul will not be featuring in the first Test after being diagnosed with viral fever. Abhinav Mukund is likely to replace him in the starting eleven.

