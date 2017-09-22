Only in Express

India, Australia teams arrive for third ODI in Indore

An official of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) said the Indian and Australian teams reached Ahilyabai Holkar Airport by a special aircraft from Kolkata and were taken to a city hotel by buses under tight security.

By: PTI | Indore | Published:September 22, 2017 10:48 pm
The cricket teams of India and Australia today arrived here for the third One Day International to be played on September 24 at the Holkar Stadium.

The match has become important for both the teams as India is leading by 2-0 in the five-match ODI series.

An official of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) said the Indian and Australian teams reached Ahilyabai Holkar Airport by a special aircraft from Kolkata.

They were taken to a city hotel by buses under tight security, he said.

A large number of cricket lovers were present at the airport to catch a glimpse of the players.

The MPCA official said Indian and Australian teams will reach Holkar Stadium tomorrow for practice in different sessions. However, no official programme of their practice session has been released so far.

MPCA has also made arrangements of indoor practice in the event of rains.

India is leading by 2-0 after defeating Australia by 50 runs in the ODI played yesterday at Kolkata.

