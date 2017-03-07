India assure number one Test ranking after 75-run win over Australia in Bangalore

India defeated Australia by 75 runs to retain ICC Test team top spot. (Source: AP) India defeated Australia by 75 runs to retain ICC Test team top spot. (Source: AP)

The Indian cricket team will retain its number one position in the ICC Test rankings owing to the series-leveling 75-run win in the second Test against Australia in Bengaluru.

By retaining the No.1 position till the April 1 cut off date, Virat Kohli’s men will receive a cash prize of USD 1 million.

“Victory in the 2nd Test against Australia assures India a No.1 finish on the April 1 cut-off date and a cash prize of USD 1 million,” the ICC confirmed in a tweet after India defeated Australia by 75 runs.

India bounced back in style to win the second Test after suffering a heavy defeat in the series opener at Pune. Set a 188-run target, Australia were dismissed for 112 in 35.4 overs on day four with Ravichandran Ashwin picking up his 25th five-wicket haul.