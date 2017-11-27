India are preparing for South Africa through Sri Lanka series, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli scored a double century in the second Test. (PTI Photo) Virat Kohli scored a double century in the second Test. (PTI Photo)

Virat Kohli expected the Nagpur pitch to hold on better than it did. Expecting a pitch similar to Kolkata, Kohli said that India want to believe that they are preparing for the tour of South Africa and were looking forward to play on similar pitches in South Africa. Though the Nagpur one was not similar, India bowlers produced a splendid performance to beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs in the second Test.

“We would like to think we want to prepare for South Africa. That’s why we asked for pitches with help for the fast bowlers. This one deteriorated. Kolkata was the ideal wicket. There’s not enough time in between to prepare so we have to use the time we have now for a big tour coming up,” Kohli said after the match.

Kohli scored his fifth double hundred in Test cricket on Sunday and expressed his satisfaction on the fact that he was able to convert it into a big one. Before 2016, Kohli had no double hundreds to his name but now has scored five in last one year.

“The pitch was good to bat on. It was on the slower side, but there was nothing much happening from the pitch. I just wanted to bat the way I bat how I wanted to. Get into good position and rotate strike and score quickly so our bowlers have time to bowl the opposition out. We will need that overseas so I was looking at doing that.

“I always wanted to better myself at, in scoring daddy hundreds, for the simple reason that the team benefits. When you lose concentration after a hundred, maybe two wickets can fall quickly. A set batsman can play shots easier than a new batsman so I started thinking in that way and my fitness helps me bat for longer periods,” he said.

Other than Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Murali Vijay and Rohit Sharma scored hundreds for India in the Test match and Kohli said that it was pleasant to watch them. He also said that with a lot of Test cricket coming up, this performance was ideal.

“Wonderfully well, Pujara we know, he’s been very consistent. Vijay was playing after a while, he takes pride in playing Test cricket. I know it hurt him to be out and he came back really well. Rohit as well, making a strong case for himself in the future. He will always be there when we speak about combinations. We have a lot of Test cricket coming up,” he said.

India took nine wickets in one-and-a-half sessions on day four to bowl out Sri Lanka for 166 in second innings and Kohli credited his fast bowlers for this.

“All the bowlers, Bhuvi has played a lot of cricket for India in the last few months. Ishant, Shami and Umesh, not so much. But they bowled a lot of overs in first-class cricket and they always say that’s important for rhythm. And even on this pitch, they were excellent. Although the spinners did a good job for us, Ishant was the standout bowler,” he said.

