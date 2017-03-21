India are initiating the verbal spat and not Australia, says Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc last played for Australia in Bangalore against India. (Source: AP) Mitchell Starc last played for Australia in Bangalore against India. (Source: AP)

An India-Australia bilateral series can never witness a calm and composed environment. The on-going four-match Test series that is squared at 1-1 after the conclusion of three matches has seen a lot of heated stuff. Right from on-field sledging and exchange of words to off-field heated gestures, this bilateral series seems to be well-poised before the nations lock horns in the Dharamsala for the fourth and final match.

Recently, it was the Australian media who tried to take a dig at Indian skipper Virat Kohli after calling him Donald Trump of World sports. “Virat Kohli has become the Donald Trump of world sport. Just like President Trump, Kohli decided to blame the media as a means of trying to hide the egg smeared right across his face,” read the article.

Adding to the spice, injured Aussie quick-bowler Mitchell Starc joined the party. The left-arm bowler while talking to cricket.com.au said that the sledging and verbal spat was being initiated more by the home side India.

“(The on-field banter has) probably come a lot more from their side than ours. “There was a lot made of it before the series and there was so much hype before the series. I think we’ve just gone about the cricket that we have done for a long period of time now.

“(Australia’s fighting draw in the third Test) shows how we are as a group and the Indians have come hard, it’s almost a defence mechanism for them. “We won the first Test match, we (were there) for the challenge, they were scared of us beating them in India the way they’ve been playing “So it was almost like a defence mechanism for them and they obviously came out in the second Test match and performed really, really well and got back in (the series).”

Starc before returning home indulged in an off-field incident involving Abhinav Mukund and Ravi Ashwin. Starc first gave an aggressive send-off to Mukund and was later given a taste of his own medicine by Ashwin.

Mitchell Starc is out of action due to fracture in his right foot that he sustained after the second Test match in Bangalore. Though, he is presently not a part of Australian side, Starc is pretty confident of a comeback in the Champions Trophy that will take place in England in June this year.

“It’s OK, it’s not snapped in half like the one 18 months ago,” he told The Back Page on Fox Sports. “I did the third metatarsal last time, this one is the fourth. It’s a nice fracture, but it’s not displaced so I don’t need (to wear) a boot fortunately. “So I’m still in the gym and getting ready for when I do come back. When that might be, I see the specialist on Thursday and hopefully I’ll get a clearer picture then. “But the Champions Trophy is definitely not out of the picture at this time.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd