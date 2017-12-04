Top Stories
India announce T20I squad for Sri Lanka series; Washington Sundar earns maiden call

Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka scheduled to begin from December 20.

India vs Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma, T20I series, Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah,  Mohammed Siraj, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat, BCCI, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Washington Sundar gets maiden call for Sri Lanka T20I series. (Source: IPL)
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian team for T20I series against Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue would be led by Rohit Sharma in the absence of their full-time skipper Virat Kohli who has been rested from the limited overs fixtures. Rohit was earlier given the responsibilty to lead the team in the three-match ODI series as well.

The T20I series is scheduled to begin from December 20 in Cuttack.

SQUAD: Rohit Sharma(C), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni Hardik Pandya, Washinton Sundar, Y Chahal, Kuldeep yadav, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah,  Mohammed Siraj, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat

