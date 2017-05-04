India and Pakistan players get along very well, Gautam Gambhir exception: Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi in his column for ICC opened about his relations with Indian cricketers. (Source: Express Photo) Shahid Afridi in his column for ICC opened about his relations with Indian cricketers. (Source: Express Photo)

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi though shares a good bond with most of the Indian cricketers but doesn’t consider Gautam Gambhir a friend. Afridi in his column for ICC opened about the same.

“Contrary to popular belief, India and Pakistan players get along very well. Of course, there are exceptions like Gautam Gambhir, who dare I say isn’t the friendliest,” said Afridi.

Gambhir and Afridi had a heated exchange of words on-field during a India-Pakistan clash after which the relation between the two became sour.

“We are unlikely to be found together at a coffee shop anytime soon. We had a heated exchange on the field some years ago and it made headlines all over the world. While I have moved on in life as I feel these things are part and parcel of the game, Gautam for some reason can’t get over it. Good luck to him!”

The former Pakistan all-rounder also mentioned about the players in the Indian side with whom he shares some wonderful memories. Shahid Afridi mentioned Harrbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan were some of the players with whom he used to get along well.

“The three are my good mates and we have some wonderful memories together from the times when both the sides used to play and tour each other on a regular basis. “In the early days of our careers, we used to hang out

together quite a lot and also spend time at each other’s homes. Now, all of us are married and, as such, responsibilities and the priority lists have changed. “But whenever we catch-up, we meet with warmth and love, and remember our good times together,” Afridi added.

Talking about the present players, Pakistan’s former skipper said that he admires Virat Kohli hailed his fitness and batting abilities. A few days back, the Indian team presented Afridi a jersey with Virat’s name and jersey number on it.

“Another player I admire and respect from the present lot is Virat Kohli. He has a fantastic cricket bat in hand and an even a better heart in his supremely fit body. “I will always remember him for the gesture he showed when he gave me an India cricket team’s signed shirt following our match in Kolkata in the World T20. “This shirt sits prominently in my collection and will always remind me of not only my matches and visits to India, but my excellent relationships with most, if not all India cricketers,” he said.

Recollecting some fond memories with Indian team, Afridi remembered India’s tour to Pakistan. The Pakistan all-rounder mentioned about how he treated the Indian side at his place in Karachi.

“I recall during one of India’s tours to Pakistan, Invited the entire India team to my Karachi house. We prepared special Pathan-style rich food, full of lamb and mutton dishes. “When the food was served, there was a complete silence in the room and my Indian friends were looking at each other. At that point, I realised that my honourable and respectable guests don’t eat that type of food. “Quite a few of them were vegetarians, and so, we had to urgently replace the food with Daal (lentils) and vegetables dishes. It was quite embarrassing for me to not know about the dietary requirements of the guests since our similarity of culture made me take many things for granted. That was a funny memory of my ‘hospitality’ for the Indian team. “Unfortunately, we don’t meet each other that often now due to the prevailing relations between the two countries. But I miss the good times with my Indian cricket friends and I am sure they feel likewise. Hopefully, the situation will improve soon so that the old friends can reunite to relive old memories,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd