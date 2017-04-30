Latest News
India absolutely must take part in Champions Trophy, says Ramachandra Guha

India's participation is a subject of speculation after the BCCI was out-voted in the ICC over its opposition to a revamped revenue structure.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: April 30, 2017 2:26 pm
BCCI is expected to take a call on this matter in a SGM on May 7 and will announce the team after the meeting.

Amid the continuing suspense on whether India will take part in the upcoming Champions Trophy, Committee of Administrators’ member Ramachandra Guha said the country “absolutely must” compete in the event.

India’s participation in the eight-team tournament in England, starting June 1, is a subject of speculation after the BCCI was out-voted in the ICC over its opposition to a revamped revenue and governance structure.

The Indian board is miffed with the massive cut in its earnings from the ICC revenues after the world body opted to end the ‘Big Three’ domination in its governance and revenue sharing.

“Boycotting or threatening to boycott a prestigious international tournament does not become a great cricketing nation,” Guha tweeted.

“Speaking in my personal capacity, as a cricket fan, I believe the Indian cricket team absolutely must take part in the Champions Trophy,” he added.

The BCCI is expected to take a call on this matter in a Special General Meeting on May 7.

