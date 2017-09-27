Only in Express
India A vs New Zealand A: Pink ball to be used for second unofficial Test

In the first unofficial Test, India A thumped New Zealand A by an innings and 31 runs. The second unofficial Test will now be played with the Pink ball but not under lights.

Updated: September 27, 2017 7:51 pm
Karun Nair will continue to lead India A in the second unofficial Test.
The second unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A will be played with a Pink ball but it will not be played under lights. According to a ESPNcricinfo report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will extend its trial with the Pink ball. The ongoing Duleep Trophy is being played with the Pink ball under lights. The Indian cricket board consulted New Zealand Cricket before taking the decision regarding the change of ball.

There are no floodlights at the newly built Dr Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground in Mulapadu – the venue for the second unofficial Test. India A comprehensively beat New Zealand A in the opening match by an innings and 31 runs. Karn Sharma and Shabhaz Nadeem were star performers as they shared 16 wickets between them. Shreyas Iyer stole the show with the bat as he hit a hundred while Rishabh Pant smashed a quick-fire fifty lower down the order.

Teams: India A (From): Karun Nair(c), Ankit Bawne, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravikumar Samarth, Sudip Chatterjee, Shahbaz Nadeem, Karn Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Ankit Rajpoot

New Zealand A (From): Henry Nicholls(c), Jeet Raval, Tom Blundell(w), Todd Astle, Tom Bruce, Colin Munro, George Worker, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Glenn Phillips, Seth Rance, Matt Henry, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Sean Solia, Will Young

