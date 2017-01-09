When and where to watch India A vs England warm up match, live coverage on TV, live streaming

It may be the last time we may see MS Dhoni leading any Indian squad. (Source: AP) It may be the last time we may see MS Dhoni leading any Indian squad. (Source: AP)

After comfortably defeating England in the five match Test series 5-0, India will now look to continue in the same vein in the upcoming ODI and T20 series.

The three-match ODI series begins on January 15. Before that, England will play two warm up matches against India A, the first of which is to be played at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

One of the main highlights of the match will be the fact it may be the last time we may see MS Dhoni leading any Indian squad. This is owing to the fact that the 2011 World Cup winning skipper announced his decision to step down as captain of the Indian limited overs set up on January 4. Virat Kohli was announced as his successor soon after. Kohli has led India to 18 Tests ubeaten which also includes a 3-0 whitewash of New Zealand and the recent 4-0 win against England.

The announcement was hailed by contemporary and former cricketers as it gives Virat Kohli ample time to prepare himself as captain and the team in the run up the ICC Champions Trophy to be held in June and the 2019 World Cup.

When is the first warm-up match between India A and England?

The first match will be played on January 10.

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played at Cricket Club of India’s Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Where can one watch the match live?

The match will be broadcast live on Start Sports.

Where can you follow the match?

