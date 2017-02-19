India A vs Australia: Shreyas Iyer stars with double ton as visitors start tour with draw

Shreyas Iyer produced a masterclass to school Australia in the practice game at CCI in Mumbai. (Source: PTI) Shreyas Iyer produced a masterclass to school Australia in the practice game at CCI in Mumbai. (Source: PTI)

Shreyas Iyer was the star of the warm up match between India A and Australia at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai that began on Friday and ended on Sunday in a stalemate. Day 1 had Australia batsman Steve Smith and Shaun Marsh scoring hundreds to take home the honours early on. But the second day and the final day on Sunday belonged to India A primarily due to Iyer. The Mumbai youngster scored an unbeaten 202 at a near run a ball pace with 27 fours and seven sixes to keep the India A scorecard going even as he lost teammates at the other end at a regular interval.

Australia were 110/4 after 36 overs with Stephen O’Keefe and Matthew Wade in the middle when the players shook hands half an hour early to call it a day on the game with no result likely.

There was little to draw home about Australia’s second inning with the willow as there was time for O’Keefe in the middle but Glenn Maxwell failed to make the most of his chance. In the first inning, Maxwell came to bat after seven down and this time as he came higher up the order, he could only score 1. With the ball, he was employed after 66 overs of play and dropped a guilt edge chance. All these factors don’t make his case strong to be included in the first Test against India that begins in Pune from February 23.

But the star of the day and the match remained an Indian batsman – Iyer. He struck a career best 202 to take India A to 403 and in the middle found able support from Karnataka batsman K Gowtham who scored 74 from 68 balls with ten fours and four sixes.

Iyer who arrived into the middle on Saturday in the 12th over with the score reading 19/1, stayed unbeaten for over six hours of play and would hope that he has caught the attention of the national selectors for the future. He produced assured stroke-play, both off spin as well as against pace.

He also bettered his 200 made in October 2015 in the Ranji game against Punjab at the nearby Wankhede Stadium. The 22-year-old has now made nine first class hundreds with his third century of the season.

Iyer’s foray from 85 to 100 in the morning session matched with his walloping surge from 180 to 202. He scored a flurry of boundaries to bring the milestone and proved to be the pivotal name in India A’s scorecard.

Gowtham who was unable to bowl in the Australia innings due to a hamstring injury looked good with the bat and matched Iyer with aggressive and confident play that saw him hit a half century.

Now, Australia will shift focus to a much bigger and much competitive challenge against India in the opening Test of the four-match series which begins on February 23 in Pune.

