India A vs Australia: Shreyas Iyer smacks rapid-fire century against Australia

Shreyas Iyer went against the current on Day 2 of the practice match against Australia at the Brabourne Stadium to score a large portion of his runs. And on Day 3, he brought up the hundred from 103 balls. Away from his hundred, the highlight of his inning remained the confident batting displayed against the spin bowling as he went after the duo of Nathan Lyon and Stephen O’Keefe to smack 11 fours and five sixes.

His intent was clear from the word go as he came into bat and thumped the ball over deep midwicket for a six to leave Lyon shocked. Just a ball prior, Lyon had removed Akhil Herwadkar for 4 from 36 balls with the openers starting incredibly slowly. In the first 10 overs, India A had put together just 14 runs.

This isn’t the first time Iyer has scored a century against a visiting foreign side as he bagged a ton against Bangladesh too just a couple of weeks ago in Hyderabad.

Iyer remained resolute against the spin bowling effort. Soon enough, he reached his 50 from 44 balls with four fours and three sixes along the way. He added a fourth six to his list soon with a six over mid-wicket boundary to Lyon and the numbers kept accumulating for the Mumbai youngster.

The 22-year-old has grabbed eyeballs over the past few seasons by promising plenty for Delhi Daredevils but failing to deliver on the big stage. However, he has turned a leaf in the domestic circuit and these showings will only add to his chances of making it to the big stage.

Iyer took his sixes tally to five with O’Keefe being smashed for a maximum over the long on boundary to move to 64 from 62 balls.

Thereafter, with Hardik Pandya falling, Rishabh Pant joined the crease with plenty to be scored to reach Australia’s 469/7 declared. Noticing the requirement to stay steady with a massive gap to be bridged, Iyer reduced his tempo and the strike rate fell below 100 for the first time.

At stumps on Day 2, Iyer remained unbeaten on 85 from 93 balls and looked to be on the mark for a century which he achieved on the third and final day.

He brought up the ton quickly on the final day’s play with 17 runs being scored in just 11 balls to keep India A going at a brisk pace even with the backs against the wall chasing a big first innings total.

