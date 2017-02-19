India A vs Australia: Shreyas Iyer scores mesmerising double century against Australia

Shreyas Iyer scored at nearly run a ball pace for his double hundred. (Source: PTI) Shreyas Iyer scored at nearly run a ball pace for his double hundred. (Source: PTI)

It is rare feat now when a player brings up a century and then the second century in the very same day. With players tending to play cautiously and biding their time in the middle against the opposition, runs galore in Test matches has become a novelty. But not if you’re Shreyas Iyer in complete form. Not when you’re Shreyas Iyer in confident and aggressive mood.

After moving to 100 from 103 balls quickly in the morning session of play, in under 10 minutes from start in fact, he blitzed past 200 run mark from 210 balls with 27 boundaries and seven sixes in the period.

The Mumbai youngster paced his innings beautifully as per the need of the team and the situation. He would slow down prior to the lunch interval with K Gowtham scoring at a rapid rate. The duo would form an incredible partnership of 138 runs that would keep the visiting Australians at bay and frustrate them to not be able to close the innings out.

To get to his double century with wickets falling at regular interval as K Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem and Ashoke Dinda going quickly, he would pace his innings to smack rapid boundaries with tailender Navdeep Saini for company. With Saini surviving just about to bring Iyer into strike, the right hander from Mumbai would make the most of this chance to score multiple boundaries and bring up his double ton.

Eventually India A wouldn’t be able to add more to their cause with Saini falling for 4 as Lyon would pick up his fourth wicket and the hosts would be bowled out for 403 thus allowing Australia to lead by 66 runs.

