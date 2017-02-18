India A vs Australia: Mitchell Marsh makes a case for his inclusion into Aussie side against India

Mitchell Marsh is looking to secure his position in the Australian side. (Sources: AP) Mitchell Marsh is looking to secure his position in the Australian side. (Sources: AP)

Eyeing the fast bowling all-rounder’s slot in the upcoming Test series against India, Mitchell Marsh enhanced his chances with a solid 75 on the second day of Australia’s warm-up game against India A and said he was ready to play at No. 6 slot.

“I probably knew that I had a chance for India due to the all-rounders’ slot and the make-up of the team. I knew that I had a chance. I always knew I was going to be in the mix. If I do play, it’ll probably be at No. 6.

“Tours like this are exactly why we train hard and get ourselves to the position where we can put up to the vigours of Test cricket, especially in the sub-continent. So yes, I am confident about my body and the fitness,” said Marsh after the day’s play of the three-day game at the Brabourne Stadium.

Describing his innings, Marsh said it was good to spend time at the wicket.

“Good to spend a bit of time in the middle. I have been working on some game plans for last couple of months for this tour and spent a bit of time in the middle working on those. So it was nice.

“…the later you hit the ball, the easier it is to find the gaps, especially when it’s (ball is) turning. That’s just something I have learnt from my debut in UAE, Sri Lanka and now here and playing in IPL and playing spinners all the time. So hopefully if I get a chance, I can implement it,” he added.

Marsh said he has also learnt the importance of rotating the strike well when facing spin bowling.

“I’ve faced a lot more spin over time, and I’ve learnt that rotation of strike is really important, especially in the sub-continent, getting off strike. I’ve adapted my game, and hopefully I can get better at it,” said Marsh, who is expected to be named in the first Test XI at Pune on February 23 along with brother Shaun who scored a hundred yesterday.

He said he has opened the attack with the new ball for Australia in limited over cricket and was ready to do it with the red ball too, just as he did today alongside Jackson Bird.

“Yes. I’ve done it in the past, not for Australia, but I’ve taken the new ball for Western Australia and for Australia in white ball cricket. So I’m certainly comfortable with that. I practice with the new ball every now and then, so if that opportunity arises, I’ll be ready.”

Asked about Shreyas Iyer, Marsh said Indian players were good against spin.

“He is a good player. All Indian players in the sub-continent attack our spinners. But at the same time I think Nathan Lyon came back really well at him. But yeah, he looks a good player,” he said.

The pitch for the three-day game had a tinge of green, but he’s under no illusion that the Test wickets would be similar in looks.

“I would imagine the Test wicket would be nothing like that wicket, but we will wait and see. We spoke to the umpires and they said all first class games it nibbles around a bit for half an hour and then it flattens.”