India A vs Australia: I will definitely get a chance to play for the country, says Shreyas Iyer

As his quest to impress the national selectors continues, attacking young Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer is confident that one day he will definitely get to play for India.

“I don’t think much on that, I try to play and score as many runs as possible. The side is packed (at present), but I know I will get a chance definitely to play for the country,” said the 22-year-old after stroking his way to an attractive 85 for India ‘A’ against the touring Australia on day two of the tourists’ lone warm-up game ahead of the Test series.

Iyer has had a phenomenal run at the domestic level in his first two seasons before his form took a slight dip in the current season and on Saturday he started in brilliant fashion by carting Australia’s leading off spinner Nathan Lyon for a first-ball six over long on.

Later Iyer often stepped out to Lyon and left-arm spinner Stephen O’Keefe to hit them for a total of five sixes over long-on in an impressive display of attacking batting and was the biggest contributor to India ‘A’s first innings score of 176 for four in reply to the visitors’ 469 for seven declared.

Iyer said the lofted shots he played against Lyon and O’Keefe were not predetermined.

“I am happy they were not predetermined shots. It was important to take charge early and spread out the field. It worked out well,” said Iyer who smacked Lyon one ball after he had deceived and caught and bowled opener Akhil Herwadkar.

Iyer rated the Aussie spinners, and especially Lyon who is expected to be the no. 1 slow bowler for the visitors in the upcoming four-Test series, higher than the tweakers he had faced from Bangladesh in the tour game at Hyderabad in which he scored a century.

“They are very good, especially Lyon, they don’t give much flight. They are a lot better than the spinners (I faced) of Bangladesh. I had to come down the track to hit the big shots,” he said.

Iyer also revealed that he was sledged by wicketkeeper Matthew Wade and vice captain David Warner, when he was going great guns but it did not affect him as he was used to it following tours to Australia with the India A team in the past.

“They started to sledge and said ‘this guy does not have defense, he can play only attacking shots’. It was first Wade and then Warner too joined in. But I am used to this type of sledging, having toured Australia with India A teams in the past.”