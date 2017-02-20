India A vs Australia: ‘A’ taste of things to come

Maxwell congratulates Iyer on the latter’s double hundred. Kevin D’Souza Maxwell congratulates Iyer on the latter’s double hundred. Kevin D’Souza

IT SHOULDN’T surprise anyone if Nathan Lyon had never heard of Krishnappa Gowtham before Sunday. In fact, it would have been a big deal if he had. So when Lyon walked up to Shreyas Iyer and asked, “Who is this guy?” about his batting partner at some point on Sunday, it was but natural. For, Australia’s premier spinner had just been bludgeoned for four sixes over his head by a well-built right-hander who he didn’t know existed till that point. And they were all massive hits, one bigger than the other, with the fourth one nearly reaching the second-floor balcony which seats the media. What’s more Gowtham had sat out the entire Australian batting innings with a bad hamstring, so the Aussies hadn’t seen him bowl either. It even prompted, as Iyer would reveal later, Lyon to ask him if whether Gowtham had been “acting (being injured) while fielding”.

This is in many ways is a comeback season for the 28-year-old after having spent three years in the wilderness. And the Karnataka off-spinner is far from a household name or even one that is well-known across the domestic circuit. Gowtham does have one Aussie connection, though. In October 2008, he’d been called up to bowl in the visiting Australian team’s nets in Bangalore because of his bowling action being a carbon copy of Harbhajan Singh’s back then. It’s unlikely that Lyon would have been privy to this obscure trivia from nearly a decade ago.

But here was Gowtham up against the Aussies once more but not as a bowler this time. This was him wielding the willow and smashing whatever confidence was left in Lyon following an unsatisfactory first outing on Indian soil a day earlier into bits. The Gowtham assault seemed even more sensational considering that at the other end Iyer was playing the innings of his career, which would eventually culminate in an unbeaten 202, his highest first-class score.

Clean-hitting

And it wasn’t all slogging. This was clean-hitting, and in fact Gowtham was making Lyon do what Iyer had said he hadn’t seen the Aussie throughout his spell on Saturday. After each six, Lyon was not only having a lengthy and remorseful discussion with skipper Steve Smith, he was also firing the new few deliveries in at rapid speed and short of length. And Gowtham even waited for these loose follow-ups and dispatched them to the mid-wicket fence. This wasn’t just a case of Lyon’s confidence taking a pounding; this was almost an ominous preview of what he might be in store of against Virat Kohli & Co — only it was being provided by an largely anonymous tail-ender in a warm-up match.

Practice matches can often slip by inconspicuously with the visiting team at the most garnering a few acclimatisation points at the most. And Australia will walk away happy with the fact that Smith and Shaun Marsh scored centuries while Matthew Wade and Mitchell Marsh spent time at the crease too. But there are often contributions like Gowtham’s from the host team that generally slip into oblivion once the series starts and the big boys from the Indian team take centre-stage. These are often little moments that have a telling impact on how the visiting team or at least a few of their players deal with the real challenge. For the record, Lyon’s spell against Gowtham, who was thankfully cleaned up by Stephen O’Keefe’s quicker one, read 6-0-57-0. It ensured that he finished with an economy rate of 5.61 from his first outing on tour even if he might have snared four wickets.

And it also means that Gowtham will always have the bragging rights of having been the guy who took apart Australia’s leading spinner even before the series began. That he did it a day before the IPL auctions might end up making him a lot richer as well.

Double the fun

While Gowtham, who made 74 off 68, provided the entertaining fillip, Iyer was the story of the day. He had already shown mastery over the Australian attack while remaining unbeaten on 85 a day earlier. This was a continuation of that, and he seemed in a hurry to get going. He breezed to a century with three consecutive fours off O’Keefe, who he targeted all day long. He galloped along to 150 with a few stunning strokes of the spinners. He also was equally brutal against Marsh, who kept trying to aim for his leg-stump from over and around the wicket. The fine-leg fence was frequented during this period. And whenever the spinners did seem to push him back, he was always prepared to step down and launch them over the in-field. A year and a half ago, Iyer had come up against a fiery Dale Steyn in a warm-up game against South Africa at CCI itself. He had looked jittery and fallen to an edge behind without much of an impact. But here, he was coasting along. The only time he did take a back-seat was when Gowtham was showing off his golf-swing.

Gowtham’s departure saw a slew of quick wickets, and Iyer decided to take matters into his own hands. He blasted 18 runs off an O’Keefe over with three fours and a six off consecutive deliveries to bring up his double-century. Two of those fours were just examples of Iyer’s ability to find gaps without fail even when he’s going at full-blast. The on-side field was in and O’Keefe was bowling well outside-off so Iyer jumped down and across, and cross-batted the ball through the gap between mid-wicket and mid-on, not once but twice. It was a knock that got him hand-shakes from almost every Australian cricketer even if he later dismissed the adulation with, “Obviously, who wouldn’t if you get a 200?”.

He can now say that he’s ticked all the boxes presented to him by the selectors. That now finally you’d be cynical to question calls for his promotion to the big league at some point.

The day didn’t get any better for the Aussies. David Warner and Matt Renshaw didn’t hang around for too long with the younger partner bowled by an eye-catching in-cutter from India A captain Hardik Pandya. Ashok Dinda tried his best to get under the Aussies’ skin too with a lot of in-your-face bantering, especially with Peter Handscomb with whom he shared the Pune Rising Supergiants dressing-room last year in the IPL. Bowling from around the wicket, he also beat the right-hander’s bat on a few occasions before having him dropped in the slips.

“He was playing on the back-foot and Dinda went up to him and said, ‘just play on the front foot’. I think that’s what he told him,” is how Iyer described the scenes.

Not sure if Dinda deserves credit for it, but for the record, Handscomb finally perished to Rishabh Pant bowling some innocuous slow right-arm for the first time in his career. It was just that kind of day, one that the Australians would want to get out of their system quickly. But as much as he would want to forget his day out personally, Lyon is unlikely to ever forget the name, Krishnappa Gowtham.

Brief scores: Australians 469 for seven dec (Steve Smith 107, Shaun Marsh 104, Mitchell Marsh 75, Matthew Wade 64, Navdeep Saini 2/42) and 110 for 4 (David Warner 35, Peter Handscomb 37, Navdeep Saini 1/20, Hardik Pandya 1/30) drew with India A 403 all out (Shreyas Iyer 202*, Krishnappa Gowtham 74, Nathan Lyon 4-162, Steve O’Keefe 3/101, Jackson Bird 2/60)