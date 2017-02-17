India A vs Australia 2017: Steve Smith starts India tour with a hundred

Steve Smith showed how to dominate the bowling attack and he did it with ease. (Source: AP) Steve Smith showed how to dominate the bowling attack and he did it with ease. (Source: AP)

As David Warner unleashed a flurry of boundary in the opening overs against India ‘A’, Australia would have thought that those threats to turning tracks and crumbling pitches were just hoax. Warner just dealt in boundaries. On the other hand, Matt Renshaw was calm and took all his time to score runs.

India ‘A’ captain Hardik Pandya wanted an early wicket and had Ashok Dinda and himself opening the bowling for the team. But it was the first bowling change that brought the wicket of Warner, who tried to pull but got a top edge and was caught by the keeper Ishan Kishan.

In comes Steve Smith. And the Australian captain showed how to dominate the bowling attack and he did it with ease. He scored his 30th first-class hundred off just 154 balls to lead Australia’s revival after they had lost the first two wickets for 55 runs.

Smith came into bat and began playing some decent shots through the field. Renshaw was caught behind when Australia 55 runs on the board. The new man in, Shaun Marsh, slowly put on some runs with Smith and that gave the Australian skipper some freedom to not think about scoreboard.

Using his experience on Indian pitches, he used his feet nicely and brought up his hundred. Shortly after, Australia were 211 for the loss of two wickets at Tea in Mumbai.

Shaun Marsh was unbeaten on 59 with his captain who was batting on 107*

