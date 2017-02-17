India A vs Australia 2017: Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh score tons, Australia pile runs in warm-up game

Australia captain Steve Smith scored 107 runs before retiring. (Source: AP) Australia captain Steve Smith scored 107 runs before retiring. (Source: AP)

In the end, it turned out that Australia were comfortable on an Indian pitch. There was lot of talk and speculation about Australians not doing well on Indian pitches. But they did do well on an Indian pitch on Friday. They not only did well, they only gave India A three wickets in 90 overs.

The first day of the warm-up game between India ‘A’ and Australia was dominated by the visitors as they ended it on 327 for the loss of three wickets. Steve Smith and Shaun Marsh were retired hurt after scoring centuries each. Smith scored 107 runs while Marsh made 104 runs. Both were unbeaten but gave chance to other batsmen and retire hurt.

After winning the toss, India ‘A’ captain Hardik Pandya elected to bowl at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. The decision did not prove to be right as David Warner began with an aggressive mindset and cracked five fours. Australia were 30 for no loss after 5 overs.

While Ashok Dinda and Pandya failed to stop runs or take wickets early on, first bowling change Navdeep Saini turned things around. He first dismissed Warner and later dismissed other opener Matt Renshaw to reduce Australia to 55 for 2 in the 17th over.

That is when Smith and Marsh joined hand and took Australia to 81 for 2 at Lunch.

