India A vs Australia 2017: It’s going to be a good challenge for Australian batsmen, says Shaun Marsh

Ind A vs Aus 2017: Shaun Marsh said his experience of having played a lot in these conditions has helped him. (Source: AP) Ind A vs Aus 2017: Shaun Marsh said his experience of having played a lot in these conditions has helped him. (Source: AP)

He made the best possible start to the India tour by striking a century in the warm up game but Shaun Marsh knows a stiffer challenge awaits Australia in the upcoming Test series against the hosts.

Marsh said getting some time in the middle is invaluable and they would like to carry the confidence into the series.

“Any time you get to spend in the middle, it always helps. We know what we’re expecting against (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja. It’s about getting as much out from this game as possible as batters and being confident to go next week,” said Marsh who made 104 in 213 minutes with 10 fours and a six.

Although India A had only one frontline spinner in Krishnappa Gowtham who too did not get to bowl after picking up a hamstring injury while fielding, Marsh felt it was good to spend quality time out in the middle.

“It was just good to be able to spend some time out in the middle. Everyone got a bit out of it today, which was great. Hopefully we can continue that over the next couple of days and make sure we’re ready to go next week.

“It’s a place where I’ve always enjoyed coming and playing. I always find it a really good challenge. This Test series is going to be a really good challenge for us as well, coming up against a quality opposition. It’s going to be a great series for everyone,” he added.

Marsh has done well in the past in Tests in Sri Lanka and this was the reason he was preferred today over Usman Khawaja.

He said his experience of having played a lot in these conditions, including in IPL cricket, has helped him.

“I’ve played a lot of cricket over here, whether it is one-day cricket or IPL cricket or Test cricket in Sri Lanka. So, I feel comfortable out there. I know it’s going to be a good challenge, and I just want to enjoy it.

“India are playing really good cricket at the moment, got some world-class bowlers. It’s going to be a really good challenge for our batters, we’re looking forward to it.

“Yes, as individuals and as a team, it always gives you a bit of confidence when you have a good day in a warm-up game. It was nice personally to spend some time out in the middle.

Smithy batted really well, and all the other batters got a bit out of it as well. So, it was a good day,” he added.

Like in Lanka, he expects wickets in the Test series to aid the spinners.

“I haven’t played Test cricket over here yet. But they’ll take spin, like Sri Lanka (wickets) did last year. It spun over there. So we know what wickets we’re going to get. It’s just about being ready for it and players having a really strong game plan and sticking to it,” he said.

About the Brabourne wicket, he said it turned out to be a true one after the morning dampness.

“It was a pretty good wicket, pretty true with the quicks. It started to take a little bit of spin towards the end. It nibbled a bit early, it was a bit damp. But as the day went on, it was quite nice to bat.”