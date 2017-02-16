India A vs Australia 2017: Chance for India’s bench to show their strength

Ind vs Aus 2017: Hardik Pandya bats in the net during a practice session . (Source: PTI ) Ind vs Aus 2017: Hardik Pandya bats in the net during a practice session . (Source: PTI )

Hardik Pandya will be captaining the India A side which takes on Australia in a three-day warm-up match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai from Friday. Pandya and co will know that this outing will be a good chance to impress the selectors and showcase their talent against a world class attack. Hence, a good contest between the two sides can be expected.

The India A squad comprises of players who performed well in the domestic circuit. With the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Priyank Panchal in the batting line up one can expect some fireworks at the top of the order. Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan have also made it to the squad and will add further depth to the batting line-up. Shahbaz Nadeem and left hand chinaman Kuldeep Yadav will be leading the spin department. While, Navdeep Saini, Ashok Dinda, Mohammed Siraj will be spearheading the pace attack.

The other players in the squad will know that this is a golden opportunity to feel what it is like to play against an international team and will look to make maximum utilization of it.

WATCH: No surprises in Kohli-led squad for first two Tests

Meanwhile, Australia will be looking to make maximum utilization of the spin they can face in this match. Whether they will field the likes of Starc and Hazelwood is something to be seen as there are growing concerns of overload of work and burnout. Players like Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird and Peter Handscomb will also look to get some vital experience in the middle before the series against India begins from February 23.

Ind vs Aus: Australia begin long India tour with warm-up game. (Source: AP) Ind vs Aus: Australia begin long India tour with warm-up game. (Source: AP)

Prior to the match the Australian side were also seen having some fielding drills monitored by former Australian batsman Greg Blewett. With spin being viewed as the biggest threat in the series, the Australian batsmen faced a few local tweakers to get accustomed to the test.

India A Squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Akhil Herwadkar, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Ankit Bawne, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Nadeem, Krishnappa Gowtham, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Ashok Dinda, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Singh, Baba Indrajith

Australia Squad: Steve Smith (Capt), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Stephen O’Keefe, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd