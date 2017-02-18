India A vs Australia 2017: Australia pile on the runs, declare at 469/7

India A vs Australia: India A bowlers were made to work hard by the Australia batsmen. (Source: Twitter) India A vs Australia: India A bowlers were made to work hard by the Australia batsmen. (Source: Twitter)

Australia declared their first innings of the tour and practice match against India A at 469/7 on Day 2 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. After batting for a day and 154 minutes on the second day, Australia decided to let the bowlers get some action in the middle and work for the remaining day and a half to dismiss the India A side which is being captained by Hardik Pandya.

For Australia, Steve Smith top-scored with 107 runs before retiring out while enjoying good support from Shaun Marsh who also notched up a ton – 104 runs from 173 balls before also retiring out. They put together 156 runs for the third wicket before Smith was the first to walk into the pavillion and allow others to get some match practice. Marsh joined him 77 runs later with Peter Handscomb in the middle.

At close of play on Day 1, Australia were 327/5 with Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Wade unbeaten at stumps. The dominance with the willow continued on the second day at CCI with the duo easing past India A with little support for the bowlers on a relatively flat surface. It didn’t help India A or even Australia with the most prominent spin option in K Goutham hobbling off due to cramps without even bowling a single delivery.

On Saturday, Marsh and Wade put together 129 runs before Wade fell just before the lunch break but not before he had picked up a fifty and had accelerated the innings post the drinks break.

Marsh fell after the lunch break in an attempt at keeping the tempo raised with a slow start to the proceedings in the first hour of play.

The comfortable passage with the bat set Australia up for time to experiment with the bowling options which are likely to be tested when the four-match Test series against India begins on Feb 23 in Pune.

